Bandhan Bank hikes bulk FD rates, now get up to 7.90% effective from today2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 02:44 PM IST
- The private sector lender Bandhan Bank hiked interest rates on bulk fixed deposits (FDs) of more than ₹2 Cr to ₹50 Cr and above.
The private sector lender Bandhan Bank hiked interest rates on bulk fixed deposits (FDs) of more than ₹2 Cr to ₹50 Cr and above. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, January 30, 2023. Following the revision, the bank is now providing fixed deposit customers with a maximum interest rate of 7.90% on deposit terms ranging from 365 days to less than 15 months.
