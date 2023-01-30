Bandhan Bank hikes bulk FD rates, now get up to 7.90% effective from today

Bandhan Bank Bulk FD Rates

The bank now promises an interest rate of 5.00% on deposits that mature in the next 7 to 15 days, and 5.80% on deposits that mature in the next 16 to 90 days. On deposits with tenors of 91 to 180 days, Bandhan Bank is now guaranteeing an interest rate of 6.25%, and on deposits with tenors of 181 to 364 days, the bank is now promising an interest rate of 6.75%. Deposits with maturities between 365 days and fewer than 15 months will now earn interest at a rate of 7.90%, while deposits with maturities between 15 months and less than 5 years will now earn interest at a rate of 6.15%. On a deposit tenor of 5 years to 10 years, the bank is promising an interest rate of 5.00%.