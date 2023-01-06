The private sector lender Bandhan Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on January 5, 2023. Following the revision, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.00% to 5.85% for non-senior citizens and 3.75% to 6.60% for senior citizens. The bank is giving a maximum interest rate of 7.50% for the general public and 8% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 600 days (1 year, 7 months, 22 days).

Bandhan Bank FD Rates

On deposits maturing in 7 days to 30 days, the bank is offering an interest rate of 3.00% and on those maturing in 31 days to less than 2 months, Bandhan Bank will promise an interest rate of 3.50%. Bandhan Bank will promise an interest rate of 4.50% on a deposit tenor of 2 months to less than 1 year and the bank is now promising an interest rate of 7.25% on a deposit tenor of 1 year to 599 days.

Deposits maturing in 600 days (1 year, 7 months, 22 days) will now fetch an interest rate of 7.50% and those maturing in 601 days to less than 5 years will now fetch an interest rate of 7.25%. On FDs maturing in 5 years to up to 10 years, the bank will promise an interest rate of 5.85%. NRIs are not eligible for senior citizen rates; only resident Indians qualify.

View Full Image Bandhan Bank FD Rates (bandhanbank.com)

Bandhan Bank has mentioned on its website that “For pre-mature withdrawal; the Penal Interest Rate of 1% shall be applicable on the card rate. The card rate for premature closure will be lower of the rate for the original/contracted tenure for which the deposit has been booked or the rate applicable for the tenure for which the deposit has been in force with the bank."

“In case, of reinvestment deposits, the interest reinvested is post TDS recovery and hence the maturity amount for re-investment deposits would vary to the extent of tax and compounding effect on tax for the period subsequent of deduction till maturity," according to Bandhan Bank.

Fixed deposits (FDs) are commonly used as investment vehicles by debt investors. The repo rate has climbed from 5.9% to 6.25% as a result of the fifth consecutive rise since May of this year. Bank fixed deposit interest rates have been triggered as a result of the repo rate climbing by 225 basis points since May to 6.25% in December. Since India's annual retail price inflation has dropped to 5.88% as of November 2022, investors can now enjoy returns from banks like Bandhan Bank that outperform inflation.

