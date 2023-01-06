Bandhan Bank hikes FD rates, now promising up to 8% on a tenor of 600 days

The private sector lender Bandhan Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on January 5, 2023. Following the revision, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.00% to 5.85% for non-senior citizens and 3.75% to 6.60% for senior citizens. The bank is giving a maximum interest rate of 7.50% for the general public and 8% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 600 days (1 year, 7 months, 22 days).

