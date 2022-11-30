Bandhan Bank hikes MCLR across tenors, EMIs to go up

Bandhan Bank, one of the top private sector lenders, has updated its Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates (MCLR) for all tenors. According to the bank's official website, the new MCLRs will go into effect on November 30, 2022. The last time Bandhan Bank changed its MCLR was on October 31. At that time, the one-year MCLR was 10.32 per cent and the three-year MCLR was 11.10 per cent. However, as of today, November 30, 2022, the 1-year MCLR is 10.57%, the 2-year MCLR is 10.81%, and the 3-year MCLR is 10.92%. The overnight to 3 months MCLR is now 10.17%, and the 6 month MCLR is now 10.41%.

