Bandhan Bank hikes savings account interest rates, now earn up to 6.50%2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 02:49 PM IST
- The private sector lender Bandhan Bank has hiked interest rates on savings bank deposits.
The private sector lender Bandhan Bank has hiked interest rates on savings bank deposits. As per the official website of the bank the new interest rates are effective as of March 03, 2023. Following the announcement, savings account customers of Bandhan Bank can earn up to 6.50% interest rates on their deposits.
