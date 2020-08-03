Bandhan Bank holding firm sells 20.95% stake to meet RBI norms

“The bank has been exploring various options to bring the shareholding to the prescribed level. Pursuant to amalgamation of Gruh Finance Ltd into and with the bank effective from 17 October 2019 and consequent to issuance of fresh equity shares to the shareholders of Gruh on 21 October 2019, the shareholding of NOFHC in the bank diluted from 82.26% to 60.96% of its paid-up voting equity share capital," the bank said on Monday.