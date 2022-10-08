OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  Bandhan Bank loans, advances rise 22% to 99,374 cr in Sept quarter of FY23
Listen to this article

Kolkata-headquartered private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Saturday reported a 22% jump in loans and advances at 99,374 crore at end of September quarter of this year. The lender's loans and advances were 81,661 crore in the same period a year ago.

The bank's total deposits grew by 21% to 99,365 crore at end of September quarter 2022, as against 81,898 crore a year ago.

Of this, retail deposits were of 73,660 crore, which was higher by 7% from the year ago's 68,787 crore.

The retail deposit includes current account and savings account (CASA) of 40,509 crore, up by 11% from a year earlier.

The private sector lender's CASA ratio was at 40.8% as of 30 September, 2022.

The bank's retail deposit formed 74% of the total deposits.

The Kolkata-headquartered bank said its pan India collection efficiency, excluding non-performing assets and including restructured customers, was 97%, up from 96% at end of June 2022 quarter.

The lender said the numbers mentioned as on 30 September, 2022 are provisional unaudited numbers and are subject to review /examination by the Audit Committee and board of directors.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Meanwhile, Bandhan Bank's June quarter net profit more than doubled to 886.5 crore in April-June 2022-23 aided by a decline in bad loans. The lender had logged a net profit of 373.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to 2,844.1 crore from 2,731 crore. The interest income of the lender jumped to 2,514.4 crore from 2,114.1 crore, the bank had said.

Bandhan Bank's MD & CEO Chandra Sekhar Ghosh said that the bank will open 551 more branches in the 2022-23 fiscal, as a part of the lender's focus to make its distribution stronger in other parts of India outside the eastern region.

With the latest addition, the Kolkata-headquartered bank's branch count will exceed 6,000.

With agency inputs

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout