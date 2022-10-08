Bandhan Bank loans, advances rise 22% to ₹99,374 cr in Sept quarter of FY232 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2022, 02:31 PM IST
- The bank's total deposits grew by 21% to ₹99,365 crore at end of September quarter 2022, as against ₹81,898 crore a year ago
Kolkata-headquartered private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Saturday reported a 22% jump in loans and advances at ₹99,374 crore at end of September quarter of this year. The lender's loans and advances were ₹81,661 crore in the same period a year ago.