Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Industry / Banking /  Bandhan Bank offers up to 8% interest on FD; launches new tenor

Bandhan Bank offers up to 8% interest on FD; launches new tenor

1 min read . 03:25 PM ISTLivemint
Bandhan Bank customers will now get an interest rate of as high as 7.5% on deposits for a tenure of 600 days (Mint)

These rates are applicable for retail deposits of up to 2 crores and are effective from 7 November, 2022. This will be applicable to fresh deposits as well as renewals of maturing deposits

Bandhan Bank has launched a special limited-period offer of higher interest rates on fixed deposits. These rates are applicable for retail deposits of up to 2 crores and are effective from 7 November, 2022. This will be applicable to fresh deposits as well as renewals of maturing deposits. With this new offer, the bank is offering one of the highest interest rates on fixed deposits across the banking sector

Bandhan Bank has launched a special limited-period offer of higher interest rates on fixed deposits. These rates are applicable for retail deposits of up to 2 crores and are effective from 7 November, 2022. This will be applicable to fresh deposits as well as renewals of maturing deposits. With this new offer, the bank is offering one of the highest interest rates on fixed deposits across the banking sector

Customers will now get an interest rate of as high as 7.5% on deposits for a tenure of 600 days. Senior citizens can reap the benefit of 0.50% or 50 bps more, which will take their returns to as high as 8% for a 600-day tenure FD. The bank offers 0.75% or 75 bps higher interest rates to senior citizens for FDs of tenure less than 1 year.

Customers will now get an interest rate of as high as 7.5% on deposits for a tenure of 600 days. Senior citizens can reap the benefit of 0.50% or 50 bps more, which will take their returns to as high as 8% for a 600-day tenure FD. The bank offers 0.75% or 75 bps higher interest rates to senior citizens for FDs of tenure less than 1 year.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Retail Domestic / Non-Resident Rupee Term Deposit Interest Rate Chart w.e.f. November 7, 2022

View Full Image
...
Click on the image to enlarge

Source: Bandhan Bank

Existing customers of Bandhan Bank can also enjoy the benefits of booking or investing in FD through retail internet banking or mBandhan mobile app.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP