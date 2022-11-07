Bandhan Bank offers up to 8% interest on FD; launches new tenor

These rates are applicable for retail deposits of up to ₹2 crores and are effective from 7 November, 2022. This will be applicable to fresh deposits as well as renewals of maturing deposits
Bandhan Bank has launched a special limited-period offer of higher interest rates on fixed deposits. These rates are applicable for retail deposits of up to ₹2 crores and are effective from 7 November, 2022. This will be applicable to fresh deposits as well as renewals of maturing deposits. With this new offer, the bank is offering one of the highest interest rates on fixed deposits across the banking sector
Customers will now get an interest rate of as high as 7.5% on deposits for a tenure of 600 days. Senior citizens can reap the benefit of 0.50% or 50 bps more, which will take their returns to as high as 8% for a 600-day tenure FD. The bank offers 0.75% or 75 bps higher interest rates to senior citizens for FDs of tenure less than 1 year.
