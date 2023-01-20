Bandhan Bank sees sharp decline in Q3 net profit; NII down 2% on-year2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 04:36 PM IST
- Bandhan Bank Q3 Results: The net interest income (NII) fell 2% during the third quarter to ₹2,080.4 crore as against ₹2,124.7 crore in the same quarter last year
Private lender Bandhan Bank has reported a muted third quarter (Q3FY23) with net profit at ₹290.6 crore, down 66% on-year, owing to a decline in net interest income and higher provisioning. It was ₹859 crore in the year-ago period.
