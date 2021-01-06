OPEN APP
Bandhan Bank Q3 update: Total deposits rise 30%, CASA deposits grow 62%
Bandhan Bank (Photo: Mint)

Bandhan Bank Q3 update: Total deposits rise 30%, CASA deposits grow 62%

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2021, 06:10 PM IST Written By Anulekha Ray

  • Bandhan Bank on Wednesday said that its CASA deposits increased 30,504 crore, registering a 62% year-on-year growth

Private lender Bandhan Bank on Wednesday said that its deposits rose 30% year-on-year at the end of the December quarter. The provisional figures showed that customer deposits increased to 71,188 crore at the end of the December quarter against 54,908 crore, same period last year. Total deposits was 66,128 crore in the September quarter and grew 8% on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

Out of the total deposits, CASA deposits, a combination of current and saving accounts, increased 30,504 crore, registering a 62% year-on-year growth. The CASA deposits saw an increase of 21% sequentially as this stood at 25,279 crore in the September quarter. CASA ratio recorded at 43% in the December quarter against 34% during the same period, a year back.

Loans and advances (On book+ Off Book + TLTRO) also recorded a strong growth, increased 23% year-on-year basis. This stood at 80,255 crore in the December quarter against 65,456 for the same period last year. The loans and advances registered 5% growth on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

