Bandhan Bank Q3 update: Total deposits rise 30%, CASA deposits grow 62%

Private lender Bandhan Bank on Wednesday said that its deposits rose 30% year-on-year at the end of the December quarter. The provisional figures showed that customer deposits increased to ₹71,188 crore at the end of the December quarter against ₹54,908 crore, same period last year. Total deposits was ₹66,128 crore in the September quarter and grew 8% on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

Out of the total deposits, CASA deposits, a combination of current and saving accounts, increased ₹30,504 crore, registering a 62% year-on-year growth. The CASA deposits saw an increase of 21% sequentially as this stood at ₹25,279 crore in the September quarter. CASA ratio recorded at 43% in the December quarter against 34% during the same period, a year back.

Loans and advances (On book+ Off Book + TLTRO) also recorded a strong growth, increased 23% year-on-year basis. This stood at ₹80,255 crore in the December quarter against ₹65,456 for the same period last year. The loans and advances registered 5% growth on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via