Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >Bandhan Bank Q3 update: Total deposits rise 30%, CASA deposits grow 62%
Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank Q3 update: Total deposits rise 30%, CASA deposits grow 62%

1 min read . 06:10 PM IST Written By Anulekha Ray

  • Bandhan Bank on Wednesday said that its CASA deposits increased 30,504 crore, registering a 62% year-on-year growth

Private lender Bandhan Bank on Wednesday said that its deposit rose 30% year-on-year at the end of the December quarter. The provisional figures showed that customer deposits increased to 71,188 crore at the end of the December quarter against 54,908 same period last year. This was 66,128 crore in the September quarter.

Private lender Bandhan Bank on Wednesday said that its deposit rose 30% year-on-year at the end of the December quarter. The provisional figures showed that customer deposits increased to 71,188 crore at the end of the December quarter against 54,908 same period last year. This was 66,128 crore in the September quarter.

Out of the total deposits, CASA deposits, a combination of current and saving accounts, increased 30,504 crore, registering a 62% year-on-year growth. The CASA deposits saw an increase of 21% sequentially as this stood at 25,279 crore in the September quarter.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Out of the total deposits, CASA deposits, a combination of current and saving accounts, increased 30,504 crore, registering a 62% year-on-year growth. The CASA deposits saw an increase of 21% sequentially as this stood at 25,279 crore in the September quarter.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.