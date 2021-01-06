Bandhan Bank Q3 update: Total deposits rise 30%, CASA deposits grow 62%1 min read . 06:10 PM IST
- Bandhan Bank on Wednesday said that its CASA deposits increased ₹30,504 crore, registering a 62% year-on-year growth
Private lender Bandhan Bank on Wednesday said that its deposit rose 30% year-on-year at the end of the December quarter. The provisional figures showed that customer deposits increased to ₹71,188 crore at the end of the December quarter against ₹54,908 same period last year. This was ₹66,128 crore in the September quarter.
Out of the total deposits, CASA deposits, a combination of current and saving accounts, increased ₹30,504 crore, registering a 62% year-on-year growth. The CASA deposits saw an increase of 21% sequentially as this stood at ₹25,279 crore in the September quarter.
