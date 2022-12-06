Bandhan Bank revises bulk FD rates, new interest rates are effective as of today

Bandhan Bank Bulk FD Rates

On deposits maturing in 7 days to 28 days, the bank is offering an interest rate of 3.25% and on those maturing in 29 days to 90 days, Bandhan Bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.55%. Deposits maturing in 91 days to 364 days will fetch an interest rate of 6.00% and those maturing in 365 days to less than 15 months will now fetch an interest rate of 7.25%. Bandhan Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.15% on deposits maturing in 15 months to less than 5 years and the bank is offering an interest rate of 5.00% on those maturing in 5 years to 10 years.