Bandhan Bank revises bulk FD rates, now fetching returns up to 8%1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 03:09 PM IST
The private sector lender Bandhan Bank has revised interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of more than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of November 24, 2022. The bank is now providing interest rates between 3.25% and 5.00% on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Both callable and non-callable deposits are subject to the updated interest rates for bulk deposits.