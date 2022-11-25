The private sector lender Bandhan Bank has revised interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of more than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of November 24, 2022. The bank is now providing interest rates between 3.25% and 5.00% on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Both callable and non-callable deposits are subject to the updated interest rates for bulk deposits.

Bandhan Bank Bulk FD Rates With Premature Payment Facility

On FDs maturing in 7 days to 28 days, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.25% and on those maturing in 29 days to 90 days, Bandhan Bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.40%. Bandhan Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.00% on FDs maturing in 91 days to 364 days and an interest rate of 7.25% on those maturing in 365 days to 15 months. On FDs maturing in 15 months to less than 5 years, the bank is now promising an interest rate of 6.15% and on those maturing in 5 years to 10 years, Bandhan Bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.00%.

(bandhanbank.com)

Bandhan Bank Bulk FD Rates Without Premature Payment Facility

On FDs maturing in 7 days to 28 days, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.25% and on those maturing in 29 days to 90 days, Bandhan Bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.80%. Bandhan Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.30% on FDs maturing in 46 days to 90 days and an interest rate of 6.75% on those maturing in 91 days to 364 days. Deposits maturing in 365 days to less than 15 months will fetch an interest rate of 8.00% and those maturing in 15 months to less than 5 years will now fetch an interest rate of 7.40%. On FDs maturing in 5 years to 10 years, the bank is now promising an interest rate of 5.50%.

(bandhanbank.com)

Bandhan Bank has mentioned on its website that “In case of premature withdrawal of deposit 1% penalty will be levied on the corresponding ROI for which the deposit is actually kept with the bank. Any deposit above ₹10 crore can be taken only after prior approval of treasury."