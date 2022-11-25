Bandhan Bank revises bulk FD rates, now fetching returns up to 8%

Bandhan Bank Bulk FD Rates Without Premature Payment Facility

On FDs maturing in 7 days to 28 days, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.25% and on those maturing in 29 days to 90 days, Bandhan Bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.80%. Bandhan Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.30% on FDs maturing in 46 days to 90 days and an interest rate of 6.75% on those maturing in 91 days to 364 days. Deposits maturing in 365 days to less than 15 months will fetch an interest rate of 8.00% and those maturing in 15 months to less than 5 years will now fetch an interest rate of 7.40%. On FDs maturing in 5 years to 10 years, the bank is now promising an interest rate of 5.50%.