Private lender Bandhan Bank is the latest bank to revise the interest rates on its fixed deposits (FD). FD rates in Bandhan Bank range from 3.00 % p.a. to 6.25% p.a. for deposits with a tenure of seven days to 10 years. For FDs maturing in seven days to 14 days and 15 days to 30 days, Bandhan Bank offers 3.00% interest rate. For term deposits maturing in 31 days to less than six months, the bank offers an interest rate of 3.50%. For 6 months to less than one year deposits, Bandhan Bank offers a 4.50% rate of interest.

Bandhan Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

7 days to 14 days -3.00%

15 days to 30 days- 3.00%

31 days to Less than 2 months- 3.50%

2 months to less than 3 months- 3.50%

3 months to less than 6 months- 3.50%

6 months to less than 1 year-4.50%

1 year to 18 months- 5.25%

Above 18 months to less than 2 years- 5.25%

2 years to less than 3 years- 6.25%

3 years to less than 5 years-6.25%

5 years to up to 10 years- 5.60%

Bandhan Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for senior citizens

Senior Citizens get an additional 75 basis points over the slab rates for regular customers. With the latest revision, FD rates in Bandhan Bank for senior citizens now range from 3.75% p.a. to 7.00% p.a.

7 days to 14 days -3.75%

15 days to 30 days- 3.75%

31 days to Less than 2 months- 4.25%

2 months to less than 3 months- 4.25%

3 months to less than 6 months- 4.25%

6 months to less than 1 year-5.25%

1 year to 18 months- 6.00%

Above 18 months to less than 2 years- 6.00%

2 years to less than 3 years- 7.00%

3 years to less than 5 years-7.00%

5 years to up to 10 years- 6.35

