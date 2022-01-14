Bandhan Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Latest FD interest rates here

Private lender Bandhan Bank is the latest bank to revise the interest rates on its fixed deposits (FD). FD rates in Bandhan Bank range from 3.00 % p.a. to 6.25% p.a. for deposits with a tenure of seven days to 10 years. For FDs maturing in seven days to 14 days and 15 days to 30 days, Bandhan Bank offers 3.00% interest rate. For term deposits maturing in 31 days to less than six months, the bank offers an interest rate of 3.50%. For 6 months to less than one year deposits, Bandhan Bank offers a 4.50% rate of interest.

