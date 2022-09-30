Bandhan Bank revises interest rates on savings bank deposits: Details here2 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 02:33 PM IST
The private sector lender Bandhan Bank has altered its savings account interest rates. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on September 30, 2022. These new rates would apply to both domestic and non-resident rupee savings bank accounts, according to the lender. Following the change, the bank is now permitting savings accounts to earn up to 6.50% in interest. This announcement made by Bandhan Bank came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 30 announced a 50 basis points hike in the repo rate, which now stands at 5.9 per cent.