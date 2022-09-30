The private sector lender Bandhan Bank has altered its savings account interest rates. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on September 30, 2022. These new rates would apply to both domestic and non-resident rupee savings bank accounts, according to the lender. Following the change, the bank is now permitting savings accounts to earn up to 6.50% in interest. This announcement made by Bandhan Bank came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 30 announced a 50 basis points hike in the repo rate, which now stands at 5.9 per cent.

Bandhan Bank savings account interest rates

The bank is now giving an interest rate of 3.00% on savings accounts with a daily balance of up to ₹1 lakh, while Bandhan Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.00% on savings accounts with a daily balance of ₹1 lakh or more up to ₹10 lakh. On savings accounts with daily balances above Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 2 crores, Bandhan Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.25%. On savings accounts with daily balances above Rs. 2 crores to Rs. 10 crores, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.25%. Savings accounts will now give a maximum interest rate of 6.50% if your daily balance is between ₹10 crore and ₹50 crore.

Here is the Domestic / Non-Resident Rupee savings deposit interest rates chart, w.e.f. September 30, 2022

View Full Image Bandhan Bank savings account interest rates (bandhanbank.com)

According to Bandhan Bank's guidelines, interest is paid on the last day of each calendar quarter on June 30, September 30, December 31, and March 31 which is computed daily based on the account's end-of-day balance amount.

For savings account holders, Bandhan Bank has mentioned on its website that “Interest of 3.00% p.a will be applied for amount up to ₹1 lakh, 6% p.a will be applied on the incremental balance over and above ₹1 lakh up to ₹10 lakh, 6.25% p.a will be applied on the incremental balance over and above ₹10 lakh up to ₹10 crore and 6.50% p.a will be applied on the incremental balance over and above ₹10 crore up to ₹50 crore."