OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  Bandhan Bank revises interest rates on savings bank deposits: Details here
Listen to this article

The private sector lender Bandhan Bank has altered its savings account interest rates. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on September 30, 2022. These new rates would apply to both domestic and non-resident rupee savings bank accounts, according to the lender. Following the change, the bank is now permitting savings accounts to earn up to 6.50% in interest. This announcement made by Bandhan Bank came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 30 announced a 50 basis points hike in the repo rate, which now stands at 5.9 per cent.

Bandhan Bank savings account interest rates

The bank is now giving an interest rate of 3.00% on savings accounts with a daily balance of up to 1 lakh, while Bandhan Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.00% on savings accounts with a daily balance of 1 lakh or more up to 10 lakh. On savings accounts with daily balances above Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 2 crores, Bandhan Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.25%. On savings accounts with daily balances above Rs. 2 crores to Rs. 10 crores, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.25%. Savings accounts will now give a maximum interest rate of 6.50% if your daily balance is between 10 crore and 50 crore.

Here is the Domestic / Non-Resident Rupee savings deposit interest rates chart, w.e.f. September 30, 2022

Bandhan Bank savings account interest rates
View Full Image
Bandhan Bank savings account interest rates (bandhanbank.com)

According to Bandhan Bank's guidelines, interest is paid on the last day of each calendar quarter on June 30, September 30, December 31, and March 31 which is computed daily based on the account's end-of-day balance amount.

MINT PREMIUM See All

For savings account holders, Bandhan Bank has mentioned on its website that “Interest of 3.00% p.a will be applied for amount up to 1 lakh, 6% p.a will be applied on the incremental balance over and above 1 lakh up to 10 lakh, 6.25% p.a will be applied on the incremental balance over and above 10 lakh up to 10 crore and 6.50% p.a will be applied on the incremental balance over and above 10 crore up to 50 crore."

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout