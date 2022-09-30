Bandhan Bank revises interest rates on savings bank deposits: Details here

Bandhan Bank savings account interest rates

The bank is now giving an interest rate of 3.00% on savings accounts with a daily balance of up to ₹1 lakh, while Bandhan Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.00% on savings accounts with a daily balance of ₹1 lakh or more up to ₹10 lakh. On savings accounts with daily balances above Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 2 crores, Bandhan Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.25%. On savings accounts with daily balances above Rs. 2 crores to Rs. 10 crores, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.25%. Savings accounts will now give a maximum interest rate of 6.50% if your daily balance is between ₹10 crore and ₹50 crore.