Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  Bandhan Bank revises interest rates on savings bank deposits: Details here

Bandhan Bank revises interest rates on savings bank deposits: Details here

Bandhan Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.25%. On savings accounts with daily balances above Rs. 2 crore to Rs. 10 crore
1 min read . 02:33 PM ISTVipul Das

  • The private sector lender Bandhan Bank has altered its savings account interest rates.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The private sector lender Bandhan Bank has altered its savings account interest rates. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on September 30, 2022. These new rates would apply to both domestic and non-resident rupee savings bank accounts, according to the lender. Following the change, the bank is now permitting savings accounts to earn up to 6.50% in interest. This announcement made by Bandhan Bank came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 30 announced a 50 basis points hike in the repo rate, which now stands at 5.9 per cent.

The private sector lender Bandhan Bank has altered its savings account interest rates. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on September 30, 2022. These new rates would apply to both domestic and non-resident rupee savings bank accounts, according to the lender. Following the change, the bank is now permitting savings accounts to earn up to 6.50% in interest. This announcement made by Bandhan Bank came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 30 announced a 50 basis points hike in the repo rate, which now stands at 5.9 per cent.

Bandhan Bank savings account interest rates

The bank is now giving an interest rate of 3.00% on savings accounts with a daily balance of up to 1 lakh, while Bandhan Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.00% on savings accounts with a daily balance of 1 lakh or more up to 10 lakh. On savings accounts with daily balances above Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 2 crores, Bandhan Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.25%. On savings accounts with daily balances above Rs. 2 crores to Rs. 10 crores, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.25%. Savings accounts will now give a maximum interest rate of 6.50% if your daily balance is between 10 crore and 50 crore.

Bandhan Bank savings account interest rates

The bank is now giving an interest rate of 3.00% on savings accounts with a daily balance of up to 1 lakh, while Bandhan Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.00% on savings accounts with a daily balance of 1 lakh or more up to 10 lakh. On savings accounts with daily balances above Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 2 crores, Bandhan Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.25%. On savings accounts with daily balances above Rs. 2 crores to Rs. 10 crores, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.25%. Savings accounts will now give a maximum interest rate of 6.50% if your daily balance is between 10 crore and 50 crore.

Here is the Domestic / Non-Resident Rupee savings deposit interest rates chart, w.e.f. September 30, 2022

Here is the Domestic / Non-Resident Rupee savings deposit interest rates chart, w.e.f. September 30, 2022

View Full Image
Bandhan Bank savings account interest rates
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Bandhan Bank savings account interest rates
Click on the image to enlarge

According to Bandhan Bank's guidelines, interest is paid on the last day of each calendar quarter on June 30, September 30, December 31, and March 31 which is computed daily based on the account's end-of-day balance amount.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

According to Bandhan Bank's guidelines, interest is paid on the last day of each calendar quarter on June 30, September 30, December 31, and March 31 which is computed daily based on the account's end-of-day balance amount.

For savings account holders, Bandhan Bank has mentioned on its website that “Interest of 3.00% p.a will be applied for amount up to 1 lakh, 6% p.a will be applied on the incremental balance over and above 1 lakh up to 10 lakh, 6.25% p.a will be applied on the incremental balance over and above 10 lakh up to 10 crore and 6.50% p.a will be applied on the incremental balance over and above 10 crore up to 50 crore."

For savings account holders, Bandhan Bank has mentioned on its website that “Interest of 3.00% p.a will be applied for amount up to 1 lakh, 6% p.a will be applied on the incremental balance over and above 1 lakh up to 10 lakh, 6.25% p.a will be applied on the incremental balance over and above 10 lakh up to 10 crore and 6.50% p.a will be applied on the incremental balance over and above 10 crore up to 50 crore."

MINT PREMIUMSee All
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.