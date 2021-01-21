According to the Emkay report on 1 January, Assam has nearly 45 micro finance lenders with portfolio of ₹12,000, of which Bandhan Bank contributes 55%, followed by Arohan Financial Services at 8%, Ujjivan Financial Services and Satin Creditcare at 3% each and the balance held by other small players. Assam, the report added, has seen sharp growth in the past few years, albeit on a small base and the average ticket size of loans in Assam is ₹47,263 - second highest after West Bengal.