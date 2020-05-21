Bandhan Bank sees 260 crore loans impacted by cyclone Amphan

In a statement to the stock exchanges, the bank said it expects the Amphan-affected portfolio to regularise by the December quarter of FY21. “In our experience of Fani, the cyclone that caused large scale damage in Odisha in May 2019, the impacted portfolio took three-six months to achieve normalcy, aided by the committed workforce and customer loyalty," the statement said, adding that the major impact has been in the district of South 24 Parganas.