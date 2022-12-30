Bandhan Bank sells stressed loans for 801 cr to ARC

"Pursuant to the approval of the Board of Directors of the Bank to transfer Group Loan and SBAL technical written-off portfolio to Asset Reconstruction Company (‘ARC’), the Bank has transferred its Group Loan and SBAL technical written-off portfolio amounting to Rs. 8,897 crores to an ARC, pursuant to Swiss Challenge Method, for a consideration amounting to Rs. 801.00 Crore, on Security Receipt consideration basis," Bandhan Bank said in its regulatory filing.

