Bandhan Bank sells stressed loans for ₹801 cr to ARC
Private lender Bandhan Bank of Friday said that it has sold stressed loan worth ₹8,897 crores for ₹801 crore to Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC).It is the first such instance for the private lender.
"Pursuant to the approval of the Board of Directors of the Bank to transfer Group Loan and SBAL technical written-off portfolio to Asset Reconstruction Company (‘ARC’), the Bank has transferred its Group Loan and SBAL technical written-off portfolio amounting to Rs. 8,897 crores to an ARC, pursuant to Swiss Challenge Method, for a consideration amounting to Rs. 801.00 Crore, on Security Receipt consideration basis," Bandhan Bank said in its regulatory filing.
ARC, along with investors has subscribed to 51.70% amounting to ₹414.04 crore while Bandhan Bank has subscribed to 48.30% amounting to ₹386.96 crore.
"ARC along with Investor has subscribed to 51.70% of Security Receipts amounting to Rs. 414.04 Crore whereas Bandhan Bank has subscribed to 48.30% of Security Receipts amounting to Rs. 386.96 Crore," the filing added.
The the bank's board of directors on December 21 approved of transfer the non-performing assets (NPAs) to an ARC.
“The bank has received binding bid from an ARC, amounting to ₹801.00 crore...," it had said in an exchange filing.
The written off amount was on account of small businesses and agriculture loans (SBAL) or micro-credit advances, according to news report by PTI.
It had become stressed during various phases of operation since the bank’s inception as a lender in August 2015, the report added.
Private lender Bandhan Bank reported net profit of ₹209 crore for the quarter ended September. This is against a loss of ₹3,008.6 crore that the bank posted in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The bank had also written off micro-credit loans to the tune of ₹3,535 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal.
On Friday, the company's scrip was 0.78 per cent down at ₹234.20 at BSE.
