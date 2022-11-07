Bandhan Bank special FD scheme with 8% interest rates for a limited time period

Bandhan Bank, one of the leading universal banks has launched a special limited-period offer of higher interest rates on fixed deposits. These rates are applicable for retail deposits of up to ₹2 crore and are effective from today 7 November 2022. This will be applicable to fresh deposits as well as renewals of maturing deposits. With this new offer, Bandhan Bank is offering one of the highest interest rates on Fixed Deposits across the Banking sector

