Bandhan Bank special FD scheme with 8% interest rates for a limited time period

Bandhan Bank special fixed deposit (FD): These rates are applicable for retail deposits of up to ₹2 crore and are effective from today 7 November 2022
Bandhan Bank, one of the leading universal banks has launched a special limited-period offer of higher interest rates on fixed deposits. These rates are applicable for retail deposits of up to ₹2 crore and are effective from today 7 November 2022. This will be applicable to fresh deposits as well as renewals of maturing deposits. With this new offer, Bandhan Bank is offering one of the highest interest rates on Fixed Deposits across the Banking sector
With this increase, customers will get an interest rate of as high as 7.5% on deposits for a tenure of 600 days. Senior Citizens can reap the benefit of 0.50% or 50 bps more, which will take their returns to as high as 8% for a 600-day tenure FD. The Bank offers 0.75% or 75 bps higher interest rates to senior citizens for FDs of tenure less than 1 year.
Bandhan Bank Retail Domestic / Non-Resident Rupee Term Deposit Interest Rate w.e.f. 7 November 2022
Click on the image to enlarge
Existing customers of Bandhan Bank can also enjoy the benefits of booking or investing in FD from the comfort zones of their homes or offices through retail internet banking or mBandhan mobile app. With this online process, customers can book the FDs instantly in a hassle-free manner.
Private sector lender Bandhan Bank last month reported a net profit of ₹209.30 crore in the quarter ended in September 2022 on the back of a fall in bad loans.
The Kolkata-headquartered bank had posted a net loss of ₹3,008.60 crore in the same quarter a year ago due to higher provisioning.
