Bandhan eyes new growth opportunity from 'double-engine' govt in Bengal

Mumbai: Kolkata-based Bandhan Group expects the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in West Bengal to improve coordination with the Centre and revive investment and infrastructure spending in the state. These are developments that founder and chairman Chandra Shekhar Ghosh believes could open up fresh opportunities for the lender and its core microfinance business.
“We will be in the best place to reap the benefits if the state and the BJP government do well. This is a big opportunity because a lot of industry will go there, and then small enterprises will also develop,” Ghosh told Mint. “He (chief minister Suvendu Adhikari) very well understands about the business.”
Earlier this month, BJP made its power debut in West Bengal, ending the Trinamool Congress’s three-term rule under Mamata Banerjee, and bringing the state and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre under the same political alignment.