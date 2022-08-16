Bank  asset  quality  improves as economy turns around

Others see banks reaching close to the 5% mark in gross NPAs by the end of the current fiscal. According to rating agency Icra, with a lower slippage rate and better credit growth, bank bad loan ratios are expected to decline further to 5.2-5.3% by 31 March 2023. Net NPAs may, however, remain range-bound at 1.6-1.8% as the recoveries and upgrades could moderate in the current year in the absence of restructuring, it said on 12 July.

