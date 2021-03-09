NEW DELHI: Bank auditors are responsible for identifying the ills plaguing the financial sector and cannot shy away from flagging instances of ever-greening of bad loans and zombie lending that has constrained growth, chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Tuesday.

Crony lending, resulting in capital flowing to entities that were not the most creditworthy, has impaired the quality of lending on large loans, Subramanian said.

This gets exacerbated in the case of infrastructure sector, Subramanian said at a virtual conference on ‘Distressed debt in infrastructure sector with special focus on engineering, procurement and construction’ organised by industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

“This is the elephant in the room that needs to be spoken about. Avoiding crony lending like plague has to be the mantra for the financial services sector," the chief economic advisor said.

He suggested that compensation of senior management in banks must be curtailed on instances of ever-greening and zombie lending. The board of directors cannot be asleep at the wheel, he said, adding that auditors are the first line of defence on this and that must comb through loans to prevent this.

"Auditors cannot say this is something they cannot do. Data analytics can do. Zombie lending and evergreening should be avoided as they lead to suboptimal capital allocation," said Subramanian.

Subramanian said the banking and financial sector is very small compared to the size of the overall economy on any parameter. “That is mainly because of the financial sector as a whole is still to figure out a model to make large corporate loans and large infrastructure loans, which is a subset of that, in a way that does not lead to non-performing assets," said Subramanian. It is extremely important that the financial sector, the ultimate arbiter of capital, takes the responsibility for ensuring optimal capital allocation in the economy, he said.

Since regulatory permissions, land acquisition and environmental clearances are involved in the infrastructure sector, business interactions with agencies create the potential for greater possibilities of crony lending in this sector, he explained.

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) chairperson M S Sahoo, who was present on the occasion, explained that even businesses with less assets, such as engineering, procurement and construction firms have successfully achieved bankruptcy resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

About 300 of the companies admitted to tribunals for bankruptcy resolution have achieved closure. On an average, liquidation values of the assets of these companies were about 22-23% of the claim amounts raised by creditors. On resolution, the creditors were able to recover about 200% of the liquidation value, implying even companies with fewer assets have benefited under the IBC.

