Bank auditors can’t ignore crony lending: CEA

Subramanian said the banking and financial sector is very small compared to the size of the overall economy on any parameter. “That is mainly because of the financial sector as a whole is still to figure out a model to make large corporate loans and large infrastructure loans, which is a subset of that, in a way that does not lead to non-performing assets," said Subramanian. It is extremely important that the financial sector, the ultimate arbiter of capital, takes the responsibility for ensuring optimal capital allocation in the economy, he said.