Home / Industry / Banking /  Bank Board Bureau recommends names for chiefs of PSU Banks

Bank Board Bureau recommends names for chiefs of PSU Banks

The BBB also interviewed 15 other candidates from various public sector banks for the positions of CEOs which will fall vacant later this year.. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
1 min read . 10:28 PM IST Gopika Gopakumar

It has also shortlisted Alok Kumar Choudhary as the replacement for Ashwani Bhatia as managing director at State bank of India.

MUMBAI : The Banks Board Bureau has recommended names for the positions of managing director and chief executive officers at Union Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and Punjab and Sind Bank. It has also shortlisted Alok Kumar Choudhary as the replacement for Ashwani Bhatia as managing director at State bank of India.

The BBB also interviewed 15 other candidates from various public sector banks for the positions of CEOs which will fall vacant later this year.

A Manimekhalai, executive director at Canara Bank, has been recommended as the MD & CEO of UBI, Ajay Kumar Srivastava, Executive Director at IOB, has been recommended for the post in the same bank and Swaroop Kumar Saha has been recommended for the position at the Punjab & Sind Bank.

The appointment at the 3 banks comes as Rajkiran Rai G and S Krishnan, and Partha Pratim will be completing their terms at the respective banks on May 31 and end-December this year, respectively.

BBB had interviewed 21 candidates for the position of MD.

Choudhary’s appointment at SBI comes after his predecessor Bhatia was appointed as the whole-time member of Securities and Exchange Board of India for a period of 3 years.

Choudhary is currently the deputy managing director in charge of the bank’s finances.

