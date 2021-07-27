MUMBAI: The Bank Boards Bureau has yet again called for applications for the post of managing director and chief executive officer for Punjab National Bank (PNB). The Bureau had last invited application for the post in June. The current deadline for submitting application is 10 August.

Last week news agency PTI reported that the finance ministry was looking to extend the tenure of SS Mallikarjuna Rao, the current managing director and chief executive of PNB. Rao was appointed in October 2019 and is set to retire on 18 September 2021. The report also said the finance ministry has recommended an extension for four months till January 31, 2022, when Rao attains his superannuation age of 60 years.

According to advertisement published on Tuesday, the incoming managing director and chief executive will hold office for a term of three years from the date of entering office, subject to the age of superannuation at 60 years. The bureau said in a statement that remuneration will be in line with compensation for chiefs of other large public sector banks and as approved by competent authorities. It added that the candidate should be 45-57 years old as on 19 September 2021.

To be eligible, the applicant should have a minimum experience of 15 years in mainstream banking of which at least one year should be at the board level as on 19 September 2021. It said that the candidate should be a person of ability, integrity and standing with knowledge and experience in banking; should have proven management, leadership and innovative skills to build and inspire team. They must also possess experience of institutional development in the banking sector.

“Selection will be based on shortlisting and personal interview. Applications received shall be screened and shortlisted based on experience and eligibility conditions. The candidates may be called for preliminary interactions for the purpose of determining their eligibility," the Bureau said.

The Bureau, which began functioning in April 2016, recommends the selection of heads of public sector banks and financial institutions, helps banks formulate strategies, and with their fundraising plans. It also advises the government on evolving suitable training and development programmes for managerial personnel.

