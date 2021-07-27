Bank Boards Bureau invites applications for post of PNB MD for the second time

To be eligible, the applicant should have a minimum experience of 15 years in mainstream banking of which at least one year should be at the board level as on 19 September 2021. It said that the candidate should be a person of ability, integrity and standing with knowledge and experience in banking; should have proven management, leadership and innovative skills to build and inspire team. They must also possess experience of institutional development in the banking sector.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}