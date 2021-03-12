Bank branches may be shut for the next 4 consecutive days due to strike and other bank holidays. Bank Unions have called for a two-day strike to begin on March 15 to oppose the planned bank privatisation of two state-owned lenders by the government. As a result, people can experience difficulties withdrawing money from ATMs and bank branches.

SBI branches, ATM services may be impacted

The country's top lender has made all the arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices, it is likely that the work in the bank may be impacted by the strike, it said. The working of the State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to be affected on 15 and 16 March due to a 2-day nationwide bank strike.

In an exchange filing. SBI said, "...we have been advised by Indian Banks Association (IBA) that United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU)... has given a call for all India strike by bank employees on 15th & 16th March 2021."

Canara Bank branches, ATM services may be hit

Canara Bank however said it is taking necessary steps for the smooth functioning of bank branches and offices on the days of the proposed strike. "However, in the event of strike materialising, the functioning of the branches/offices may be impacted," said the lender.

Here are the days banks will remain closed

Banks are likely to remain closed on Monday (March 15) and Tuesday (March 16) due to the strike next week. Starting tomorrow, Saturday, banks are likely to remain shut for four straight days.

13 March 2021: Second Saturday

14 March 2021: Sunday

15 March 2021: Monday (bank strike)

16 March 2021: Tuesday (bank strike)

21 March 2021: Sunday

Who has called the strike?

All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees' Federation Federation of Canara Bank Employees' Congress (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers' Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW), National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO), All India Nationalised Bank Officers' Federation Canara Bank Officers' Association (Regd.) (AINBOF) are among the bank unions that have given a call for strike against the proposed privatization of two state-owned lenders by the government.

Why are they protesting?

The bank employees' unions have called a strike to protest against the government's move to privatise public sector banks. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the privatisation of two more public sector banks (PSBs) in the Union Budget 2021.

So, if you have some urgent bank work that needs to be done, do it today.

