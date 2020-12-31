Bank credit grows 6%, deposits by 11.3% during Dec 5-18

MUMBAI : Bank credit grew 6.05% to ₹105.49 lakh crore, while deposits rose 11.33% to ₹144.82 lakh crore during December 5-18, RBI data showed.

In the fortnight ended December 20, 2019, bank credit stood at ₹99.47 lakh crore and deposits at ₹130.09 lakh crore.

In the fortnight ended December 4 this year, bank credit grew 5.73% to ₹105.04 lakh crore and deposits by 11.34% to ₹145.92 lakh crore. In October, non-food credit grew 5.6% compared to a growth of 8.3% in the same month of the previous year.

Growth in loans to agriculture and allied activities accelerated to 7.4% in the month from 7.1% last year.

Credit to industry contracted 1.7% in October 2020 as compared with 3.4% growth in the year-ago period.

Growth in loans to the services sector accelerated to 9.5% in October 2020 from 6.5% in the same month of the previous year.

During the month, personal loans registered a growth of 9.3% as compared with 17.2 per cent increase in October 2019.

