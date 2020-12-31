Subscribe
Bank credit grows 6%, deposits by 11.3% during Dec 5-18
In October, non-food credit grew 5.6% compared to a growth of 8.3% in the same month of the previous year.

Bank credit grows 6%, deposits by 11.3% during Dec 5-18

1 min read . 05:05 PM IST PTI

In the fortnight ended Dec 4 this year, bank credit grew 5.73% to 105.04 lakh crore and deposits by 11.34% to 145.92 lakh crore

MUMBAI : Bank credit grew 6.05% to 105.49 lakh crore, while deposits rose 11.33% to 144.82 lakh crore during December 5-18, RBI data showed.

Bank credit grew 6.05% to 105.49 lakh crore, while deposits rose 11.33% to 144.82 lakh crore during December 5-18, RBI data showed.

In the fortnight ended December 20, 2019, bank credit stood at 99.47 lakh crore and deposits at 130.09 lakh crore.

In the fortnight ended December 20, 2019, bank credit stood at 99.47 lakh crore and deposits at 130.09 lakh crore.

In the fortnight ended December 4 this year, bank credit grew 5.73% to 105.04 lakh crore and deposits by 11.34% to 145.92 lakh crore. In October, non-food credit grew 5.6% compared to a growth of 8.3% in the same month of the previous year.

Growth in loans to agriculture and allied activities accelerated to 7.4% in the month from 7.1% last year.

Credit to industry contracted 1.7% in October 2020 as compared with 3.4% growth in the year-ago period.

Growth in loans to the services sector accelerated to 9.5% in October 2020 from 6.5% in the same month of the previous year.

During the month, personal loans registered a growth of 9.3% as compared with 17.2 per cent increase in October 2019.

