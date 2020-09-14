Home >Industry >Banking >Bank credit grows by 5.49%, deposits by 10.92%: RBI data
Growth in loans to industry slowed to 0.8% in July as compared to 6.1% earlier, the data showed (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2020, 07:23 PM IST PTI

MUMBAI : Bank credit grew 5.49% to 102.11 trillion, while deposits increased 10.92% to 141.76 trillion in the fortnight ended August 28, according to RBI data.

In the fortnight ended August 30, 2019, banks' advances were at 96.80 trillion and deposits stood at 127.80 trillion.

In the previous fortnight ended August 14, 2020, bank credit and deposits had grown by 5.52% and 11.04 % to 102.19 trillion and 140.80 trillion, respectively.

On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit grew at 6.7% in July as against a growth of 11.4% in the same month last year, according to the data on sectoral deployment of bank credit for July 2020, released recently by RBI.

Growth in loans to industry slowed to 0.8% in July as compared to 6.1% earlier, the data showed.  

Advances to agriculture and allied activities registered a growth of 5.4% in the reporting month as against 6.8% growth in the same period last year.

Credit to the services sector grew 10.1% in July 2020 as against 15.2% earlier.

Personal loans continued to perform well, registering a growth of 11.2% as compared to 17% increase in July 2019.

Within this sector, vehicle loans registered accelerated growth of 8.1% as compared to 4.9% in July 2019, according to the data.

