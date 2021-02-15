Bank credit grows by 5.93%, deposits by 11.06%1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 09:04 PM IST
- During the first nine months of the current fiscal, bank credit rose by 3.2% and deposits by 8.5%
MUMBAI : Bank credit grew 5.93 per cent to ₹107.05 lakh crore, while deposits rose 11.06 per cent to ₹147.98 lakh crore in the fortnight ended January 29, RBI data showed.
In the fortnight ended January 31, 2020, bank credit stood at ₹101.05 lakh crore and deposits at ₹133.24 lakh crore.
Share of completed flats in total housing sales during 2020 rises to 21%: Report2 min read . 05:56 PM IST
Google, Facebook nearing deals to pay for news, Australia says1 min read . 03:48 PM IST
Indian IT industry to grow by 2.3% in FY21 despite contraction in tech spends: Nasscom1 min read . 03:36 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank launches Kotak Remit on mobile to send money abroad directly from phone1 min read . 02:45 PM IST
In the previous fortnight ended January 15, 2021, growth in bank credit was 6.36 per cent, while deposits rose 11.41 per cent.
During the first nine months of the current fiscal, bank credit rose by 3.2 per cent and deposits by 8.5 per cent.
In December 2020, non-food credit growth of banks stood at 5.9 per cent as compared to 7 per cent in the same month of the previous year, according to RBI data on Sectoral Deployment of Bank Credit for December 2020, released last month.
During the reporting month, growth in credit to agriculture and allied activities accelerated to 9.4 per cent from 5.3 per cent in December 2019.
Loans to industry contracted by 1.2 per cent as compared to 1.6 per cent growth earlier, mainly due to contraction in credit to large industries by 2.4 per cent as against 1.8 per cent growth a year ago, the data showed.
Personal loans registered a decelerated growth of 9.5 per cent in the reporting month as compared with 15.9 per cent growth in December 2019.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.