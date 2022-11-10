Bank credit growth continues its robust momentum in September

Bank credit growth continues its robust momentum in September1 min read . 02:25 PM IST
Incremental bank credit rose by 6.2% in September compared with a rise of 0.1% over a year ago due to a low base and recovery in economic activities
NEW DELHI: Gross credit growth has been trending upwards and witnessed a robust 16.4% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in September compared with a 6.7% increase a year ago, according to a report by Care Edge Ratings.
Year-on-year, non-food bank credit rose 16.9% in September compared with 6.8% a year ago.
Care Edge Ratings, in a report, observed that in terms of annual performance, the services sector rose by 20% vs. 1.2% last year and took the pole position from the retail segment (19.6% y-o-y).
Growth can be attributed to a low base, strong growth in NBFCs (30.6%) and trade. NBFCs (non-banking finance companies) and retail are expected to drive aggregate credit growth in FY23.
Industry credit witnessed a robust growth of 12.6% y-o-y, up from 1.7% in the year-ago period, due to strong credit growth in petroleum, coal, chemicals, nuclear fuels, rubber, plastic, and telecom segments.
The retail segment (the largest segment with a 31.6% share) witnessed a robust growth of 19.6% y-o-y in September 2022 due to festive demand and an uptick in business activities.
Other personal loans (24.4%), credit card receivables (27.2%) and consumer durable loans (60.7%), vehicle loans (19.9%) were leading growth drivers, driven by the onset of the festival season and an uptick in business activities. All sub-segments reported double-digit growth within the retail segment for the period, the report said.
According to the brokerage report, the total lending of the priority sector rose by 20.1% to Rs.55.3 lakh crore in September 2022, driven by credit growth in the MSMEs (27.0%), renewable energy (77.5%) weaker sections (24.5%). Credit for agriculture and allied activities rose by 15.8% in September 2022. MSMEs accounts for the largest share within priority (33.6%), followed by agriculture (29.0%) and the weaker sections (23.8%).
“The credit growth is likely to remain elevated in the short term due to the festive demand. After a modest credit growth in recent years. The medium-term prospects look promising with diminished corporate stress and a substantial buffer for provisions," the report said.
“Despite an increase in repo rate during H1FY23, credit offtake remained robust in H1FY23 and is expected to be in the range of 12-13% for FY23 as previously estimated by CareEdge. However, further hikes in policy rates could dampen credit growth," it added.