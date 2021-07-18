Bank credit growth improves, deposit growth declines: RBI

Deposit growth on the other hand declined marginally to 9.8% during the fortnight ended July 2, 2021. In the previous fortnight deposit growth stood at 10.3%. That said deposit growth is still lower as compared with 11.0% y-o-y growth registered in the previous year. According to Care, the bank deposits have increased by around ₹14 lakh crore over the previous year and reached a new high since last 24 years.