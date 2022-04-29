Bank credit growth likely to hit 4-year high of 11-12% in FY23, says Crisil

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
“The biggest difference we expect this fiscal is the upshift in the corporate credit growth trajectory; we see it doubling to 8- 9%," said Krishnan Sitaraman, senior director and deputy chief ratings officer, Crisil Ratings.
The Union budget pegs public capex outlay at around ₹7.5 trillion, a significant increase over last fiscal, with sharp focus on public infrastructure. The downstream impact of this on core sectors, along with the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme announced for 13 key sectors, will be the drivers.
“Sectors that should see the maximum growth, given their industry dynamics, include metals and metal products, chemicals, engineering and construction," said Sitaraman.
This is in sharp contrast to recent years when corporate credit, which accounts for 40% of bank credit, grew very slowly, even dipping into negative territory in fiscal 2021, as capex remained muted and banks chary of lending following asset quality challenges.
Bank credit to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) could grow 12-14% this fiscal, riding on the multiplier effect from some pick-up in capex, the rating agency said. This segment had seen higher credit growth in the past few quarters because of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).
According to Crisil, home loans, which form the largest chunk of retail lending, will be a major driver of credit with residential purchases expected to continue at a solid clip in FY23. At the same time, unsecured lending will also see some surge as lenders continue to find this segment attractive on a risk-adjusted return basis, it added. Overall, the retail book growth is expected to remain steady at 14-15% in 2022-23.
Agriculture credit growth, estimated at 9-10% last fiscal on the back of a decent monsoon and a good harvest, is seen steady, with monsoon expected to be normal once again this fiscal, it said.
“India’s banking sector is structurally stronger today, and well-positioned to fund faster credit growth," said Subha Sri Narayanan, director, Crisil Ratings.
Capital buffers are healthier with all public sector banks having a cushion of at least 100 bps over the regulatory requirement, while private banks continue to be solid on this score, added Narayanan.
“Second, profitability metrics are at a nine-year high. Third, asset quality pressures are waning with sector-level gross NPAs likely declining 500 bps from their 2018 peak, because of the improvement in the corporate book. All these factors, coupled with strong deposit growth, bode well," said Narayanan.