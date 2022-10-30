What are bank credit growth figures telling us?

Recently, several banks announced higher deposit rates to attract more savings. However, given the large deposit shortfall, banks will probably have to raise additional funds via other instruments such as certificates of deposits (CDs) or bonds. Unfortunately, even though Indian households like to keep the bulk of their savings in bank deposits, they may not be able to fill the deposit-credit gap. That’s because household savings are under pressure from inflation, while their consumption is growing on the back of pent-up pandemic demand. If banks are unable to secure more resources, they will face constraints to credit growth.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}