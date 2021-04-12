OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >Bank credit rise 5.56%; deposits 11.4% in FY21

Mumbai: Bank credit grew 5.56 per cent to 109.51 lakh crore, while deposits rose 11.4 per cent to 151.13 lakh crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2021, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

In the 2019-20 fiscal, advances had grown at 6.1 per cent and deposits at 7.9 per cent.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"Though the interest rates of banks have reduced by 107 basis points from February 2020 to February 2021, the overall credit growth continued to moderate due to risk aversion and continued parking of excess liquidity with the RBI," Care Ratings said in a recent report.

In FY22, bank credit is likely to increase given the growth in the economy and the base effect coming into play, it added.

However, downside risks include lockdowns in key states, impacting the industry as well as the service segments, it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout