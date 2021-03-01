Bank credit to large industries, infrastructure a concern: RBI

Credit to aviation and non-banking finance companies saw a sudden spike in January, even as services sector credit growth continued to slow, reaching 8.4% year-on-year in January 2021, after having risen to 9.5% in October 2020. Within services, aviation sector saw 120% jump in credit growth to ₹12,280 crore at the end of January 2021 compared to a 60% de-growth last year. Similarly loans to NBFCs like Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation saw a 151% growth to ₹71,109 crore during the same period.

