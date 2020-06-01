Bank credit to NBFCs continues to grow in April

“As India plans to enter into a planned exit in June, though continuing within the overall ambit of lockdown, available trends suggest that bank credit growth has shown signs of a very nascent pick up in the second fortnight of May. Most importantly, Bank Credit to NBFC sector continues to grow. We need to be vigilant and ensure that such trends pick up pace before the economy opens up," said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic advisor at State Bank of India.