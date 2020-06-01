Bank credit to non-banks rose by 5,000 cr to 8.12 tn in Apr: RBI

The drop in non-food credit during April—which coincided with Lockdown 1.0, and the first half of Lockdown 2.0—was however driven by a fall in lending to individuals under the personal loan segment by ₹63,000 crore and to micro and small enterprises by ₹23,000 crore. In the personal loan segment, the sharpest drop was seen in borrowing through credit card outstanding and advances against fixed deposits by over 10%.