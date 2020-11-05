Compound interest waiver: How much your bank may credit to your account

The ex-gratia a borrower would be eligible for would be a very small amount compared to the actual interest generated on the outstanding amount due to the moratorium. “So, it is essential that borrowers who opted for the moratorium provision for their near-term finances as the refund will not make any significant impact. In this situation, it would be prudent, especially for borrowers with large dues, to make principal pre-payments periodically to erase the additional debt that accumulated due to the moratorium. Paying 120% of their deferred EMIs within 12 months of the last deferred EMI would help achieve this," said Shetty.