55% of bank customers want better digital support on web and apps, branches important for KYC, documents: EY report

Banking: 55% of Indian banking customers want improved digital support across the app, web and chatbot, according to an EY report. It further found that branch locations remain important for KYC updates and documentation tasks.
The professional services firm today released its ‘Customer Experience Reimagined: The New Frontier for Indian Banking in 2026’ report, comprising conclusions from a survey of 2,030 bank customers.
“Banks must balance automation with the human touch to maintain empathy, overcome legacy system constraints, scale personalisation, and uphold stringent data privacy standards,” according to Pratik Shah, National Financial Services Leader, EY India.
Aarthy Rangarajan, Partner – Financial Services, EY India added that the report highlights a critical gap: “only 25% of customers rate their overall banking experience as excellent, underscoring a significant opportunity for banks.” According to the report noted, in a market where products and pricing are now baseline expectations, banks must compete on the quality of the customer experience to remain relevant.
The survey divided customers that drive the banking business into seven focus groups — the aspiring strivers (age 18-24), rising professionals (18-35), middle-aged entrepreneurs (25-45), mass-affluent urbanites (all ages), rural core (across age groups), golden transitioner (46-59) and empowered urban women (25-45).
Here are the key highlights:
Branch usage preference — As per the report, customers' usage of bank branches varies across segments, but the locations remain important for KYC and documentation tasks.
Onboarding convenience — It noted that 88% of those surveyed find account opening convenient.
Mobile banking satisfaction — The metric highlighted an opportunity for banks to improve conversational AI with greater emotional intelligence as per the EY report. It noted that despite relatively strong mobile adoption, chatbots remain underutilised and less trusted.
Personalization trends — Across segments, the report found customers majority found banks understood their financial needs.
AI adoption — It report also noted that AI-driven personalisation is gaining traction.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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