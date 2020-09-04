Bank deposit and credit remain on divergent paths

Experts believe that the increasing liquidity in the banking system can be attributed to the fact that deposit growth has continued to outpace credit growth. After declining to ₹6 trillion, money parked with the central bank under the reverse repo window has again picked up to reach ₹7.28 trillion as on 3 September. Banks have been parking their excess liquidity with the RBI at a meagre interest rate of 3.35% amidst a dwindling demand for new loans.