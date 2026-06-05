Govt may protect bank deposits up to ₹7.5 lakh

Harsh Kumar
4 min read5 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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If approved, this would be the first increase in the deposit insurance limit since February 2020,(Bloomberg)
Summary
Finance ministry has proposed raising the deposit insurance limit from 5 lakh; PMO approval awaited.

New Delhi: Deposits of up to 7.5 lakh in bank accounts may soon be protected against bank failures, up from the current cover of 5 lakh, according to three people aware of the matter.

The finance ministry has sent a proposal to raise the deposit insurance limit to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for consideration, the people said on condition of anonymity.

If approved, this would be the first increase in the deposit insurance limit since February 2020, when the government raised the cover five-fold from 1 lakh to 5 lakh—including principal and interest across all accounts held in a bank. The move follows a series of banking crises, including those involving Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank and Yes Bank.

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“After all assessments, the 7.5 lakh as bank deposit insurance cover has been given for further approval, and we are hoping it will be announced soon,” one of the people cited above, a government official, said.

The latest proposal comes amid growing concerns over the health of some co-operative lenders and a widening gap between deposit growth and the existing insurance threshold.

“The proposal is aimed at further strengthening depositor’s confidence and enhancing financial stability amid growing concerns over the health of smaller co-operative lenders,” said the second person cited above.

In recent months, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken regulatory action against several co-operative banks, including cancelling the licences of Sarvodaya Co-operative Bank in May and Karwar Urban Co-operative Bank in July 2025, triggering payouts by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the RBI.

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Mukesh Chand, senior counsel at law firm Economic Laws Practice, welcomed the proposed support for small depositors.

“Retail deposits form the backbone of the banking system and provide stable and low-cost funds for lending,” Chand said. “Given the margins that banks typically earn over their cost of funds, the incremental cost of higher insurance cover should be manageable and is a reasonable trade-off for enhancing trust in the banking system.”

Queries emailed to the spokespersons of RBI, finance ministry, Department of Financial Services, PMO, and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Tuesday evening remained unanswered till press time.

Insuring bank deposits

The deposit insurance scheme, operated by the DICGC, is mandatory for all banks (commercial and cooperative) that are licensed by the RBI.

In FY26, the total claims settled by the Corporation amounted to 1,988 crore, all of which were towards 72 urban co-operative banks that were liquidated or placed under all-inclusive directions.

The size of the deposit insurance fund (DIF) stood at 2,61,823 crore as on 31 March 2026, recording a 14.4% y-o-y growth over 2,28,933 crore in the previous financial year.

The number of registered, insured banks in India stood at 1,950 as on 31 March 2026. Of these, 124 were commercial banks (including small finance banks, payments banks, regional rural banks, and local area banks).

The remaining 1,826 were co-operative banks, including urban co-operative banks, state cooperative banks, and district central cooperative banks, according to the RBI annual report released on 29 May.

New premium framework

On 6 February, the central bank released a risk-based premium (RBP) framework for deposit insurance. As per the RBP framework, DICGC will implement differential premium pricing instead of the current practice of a flat rate of 12 paise per 100 of assessable deposits that are eligible for insurance, for all banks.

“The RBP framework will primarily categorize banks based on their risk scores as per internal rating methodology of DICGC and will provide additional benefits based on their track record of no claims/restructuring/major distress. Basis this, stronger banks (having better risk scores) will pay less while weaker banks (having low risk scores) will pay more,” said an Icra paper released in February 2026.

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As per Icra’s analysis, based on a normalized cost structure, the return on assets (RoA) of stronger banks with long operational history of no claims will witness an enhancement of 4 basis points (bps) because of the discounted insurance premium card rate.

On the whole, banks contributing around 80% to the sector’s deposit base are likely to enjoy high discounts and hence lower premium rates on their insured deposit base. Thus, the entire banking sector is expected to enjoy an RoA improvement of around 3 basis points.

“With the expansion in the insured deposit base, the higher premium payout (as per current card rate) would impact the banking system’s PAT by 2,000-12,000 crore annually, leading to a moderation in the RoA by 1-4 bps and return on equity (RoE) by 7-40 bps,” said the Icra paper.

About the Author

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

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