Industry
Das has no more tricks up his sleeve in war for deposits save art of persuasion
Summary
- Before RBI decided to give banks the freedom to set their fixed deposit rates in October 1997, the regulator used to prescribe rates and the maturities on deposits that banks were allowed to offer.
Mumbai: In the face of the ongoing funding crunch, the Reserve Bank of India can only try to persuade lenders to accelerate deposit growth, almost three decades since the central bank gave up fixing interest rates on term deposits.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more