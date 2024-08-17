Slowing credit growth

“The RBI can, however, issue guidelines that directly impact the lending side, so that loan and deposit growth can align," said Anil Gupta, senior vice-president and co-group head of financial sector ratings at Icra Ltd. “There could be some slowdown in credit growth as the regulator is repeatedly expressing concerns around the gap in deposits and credit, although some of it will also stem from the proposed tightening of liquidity coverage ratio norms."