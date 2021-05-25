Bank deposits show an interesting trend: Rise, fall and then rise again

Separately, the report stated that Covid-19 infection is still spreading in rural areas. The share of rural districts in new cases is rising quite rapidly during May, even though overall cases have started to decline from the second week of May. It has increased from 45.5% in April end to 53.6% as per the latest data. Notably, this is same as the peak of 53.7% observed during end-Aug’20. Top 20 rural districts now account for around 15% of country-wise new cases with hinterlands of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka continuing to be the worst affected as per the reported data.

